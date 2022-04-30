'The only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain': India great's special birthday wish for Rohit Sharma

As Rohit Sharma celebrated his 35th birthday today on April 30 (Saturday), members of the cricket fraternity flooded social media with wishes for the current India captain. Rohit, who has over 15,000 international runs in 400 games, is the only batter to have scored three double centuries. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

On November 2, 2013, Rohit Sharma scored his first double century in ODIs. He slammed 209 against Australia. Just a year later, he broke the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket a year later, hitting a colossal 264 against Sri Lanka. Rohit would go on to score another double century in 2017 against the islanders, remaining unbeaten on 208.

Rohit also made headlines in the 2019 World Cup as he ended as the tournament's highest run-getter, slamming 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81. He scored a record five centuries in the edition. He has staggering numbers in international cricket and Rohit's IPL spell is no different. He has six IPL titles to his name - five with Mumbai Indians and one with now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

On his 35th birthday, the cricket fraternity rallied to shower their heartfelt wishes on the 'Hitman' and former India opener Gautam Gambhir had a special wish for Rohit.

Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don’t captain anymore @ImRo45," he tweeted.

Gambhir earlier had lavished praise on Rohit, saying he was the only captain who used to give him "sleepless nights".

"As captain, Rohit Sharma is the only player who gave me sleepless nights. Neither Chris Gayle nor AB de Villiers nor anyone else, only Rohit Sharma. He is the player who gave me sleepless nights. There is no more successful cricketer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) than Rohit Sharma as captain," Gambhir, who is currently serving as a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, had said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Rohit's captaincy journey with MI started when he was named the leader after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had stepped down from the position in 2013.

He eventually went on to lead Mumbai Indians to IPL title victories in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, making the outfit the most successful franchise in IPL history.

