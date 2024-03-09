'...then I will retire straightaway': Rohit Sharma addresses India future with 'best cricket of my life' admission

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma capped off another fruitful series by scoring centuries in two of the last three Test matches against England. Regaining top form in the fifth and final Test of the England series, Rohit played a captain's knock to seal a 4-1 win over Ben Stokes' men in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The veteran opener of the Indian team guided the Asian giants to the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023. Captain Rohit Sharma (L) holds the trophy after winning the fifth and last Test cricket match between India and England(AFP)

With Rohit at the helm, India also contested the final of the 50-over ICC World Cup last year. The senior batter was confirmed as the leader of the Indian team for the 2024 World T20 during the England Test series. After India lost the Test series opener to England, former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott claimed that Rohit had passed his crime. Shutting down his critics in the same series, the Indian skipper smashed 400 runs against England.

Rohit addresses India future with 'best cricket of my life' admission

In conversation with his former India teammate Dinesh Karthik, skipper Rohit shared his views about calling time on his incredible career. "I think if one day if I wake up and feel I'm not good enough, I'm not feeling good enough to play the sport. I'll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years, my cricket has actually gone up and I'm playing the best cricket," Rohit said.

"People are not looking at numbers. People are not looking at their personal scores. Play the game. Numbers will take care of itself if you are playing well. If you're fearless, If your mind is clean and clear, other things will take care of itself. But don't look out. Go out there looking for ok, can I get a 50 here? can I get 100? Obviously all those numbers are good. It will happen. But just take that completely out of your mind and just focus on the game," Rohit continued.

How Rohit performed in England Test series

India skipper Rohit scored 24 and 39 in the 1st Test against England at Hyderabad. Guiding India to a series-levelling win in the 2nd Test, Rohit struggled with the bat as the 36-year-old scored 14 and 13 at Visakhapatnam. Silencing his critics in the 3rd Test at Rajkot, Rohit smashed 131 off 196 balls to help Ravindra Jadeja-inspired India take a 2-1 lead over England's Bazballers. The India skipper was dismissed for 19 in the 2nd innings of the same Test. Out for 2 in the 1st innings of the Ranchi decider, Rohit returned to scoring ways with a gritty 55 off 81 balls as India sealed the England series by 5 wickets.

India's all-format skipper then notched up his 12th Test ton in the Dharamsala encounter. The senior batter averaged 44.44 and amassed 400 runs in 9 innings against England. "Enjoy the surroundings. Enjoy the atmosphere within the group. Enjoy the camaraderie that we've created now within the group. That is what it is. For me, that's the most important," Rohit added.