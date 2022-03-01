Home / Cricket / 'You are still in experimental mode': Rajkumar Sharma issues massive warning to Rohit Sharma's India before T20 WC
Virat Kohli's childhood and Delhi's current coach Rajkumar Sharma has issued a massive warning for Rohit Sharma's India in the lead-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma and Team India, ahead of T20 World Cup, issued massive warning by Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma(ANI)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 08:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has issued a warning for Team India and Rohit Sharma, saying that the team is not “fully prepared” for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia due to a host of changes being made to the side every bilateral series.

Sharma, while speaking on “Khelneeti” podcast, made the comment following the Men in Blue's third consecutive T20I series clean sweep. After thrashing New Zealand and West Indies, the hosts thumped Sri Lanka.

"I don't think the team is fully prepared, there is still a lot of preparation required. Our best XI has not even played one or two times, sometimes players are unfit or someone has been given rest. Sometimes Bumrah is not playing, at other times Virat Kohli is not playing, Rohit Sharma has come back after getting fit."

"Till the time you have a settled core XI which you will play in the first match, you are still in experimental mode. Rishabh Pant was not playing, Ishan Kishan was being tried in his place. Once you play your XI, then only you will come to know what are the shortcomings and where improvement is required, elaborated Sharma.

And finally, while highlighting the uncertainty at the top of the order, Sharma, who is currently Delhi's coach, said IPL 2022 will play a huge role in contributing to finalising the squad for the marquee event.

"If you see now also, the opening combination is still not settled. Still chance is being taken, whether Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan will open with Rohit Sharma. So there are a lot of things to work on and the things will be settled only after the South Africa series or Asia Cup and the IPL form will contribute to the selections."

