Rohit Sharma breaks silence on his equation with Gautam Gambhir after dressing room leaks: ‘I'm not going to sit and…'

Rohit Sharma’s position as Team India captain in Tests and ODIs is currently under the scanner, mainly due to his poor form at the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran missed the first Test which India won in Perth, with Jasprit Bumrah performing as standby captain. After Rohit returned from his paternity leave ahead of the second Test, it all went downhill for the visitors as they crumbled to a 1-3 defeat. India's captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

Other than his poor form, there were some controversies which didn’t help him in his role as skipper. There were dressing room leaks according to reports, and then Rohit even opted out of the final Test due to his poor form. Meanwhile, media reports hinted that he had fallen out with Gautam Gambhir and could lose the captaincy.

But on Saturday, when Ajit Agarkar announced India’s squad for the England ODIs and 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit’s captaincy position was reassured as he remained in the squad in that role. The squad was announced in a press conference in Mumbai, and Agarkar was accompanied by Rohit.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on equation with Gautam Gambhir

Speaking during the press conference, Rohit was asked about his equation and dynamics with Rohit, especially after the controversial dressing room leaks in Australia. “Both of us are very clear on what we wanted to do. I am not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind the scenes, every game tactically,” he said.

“But, it's very clear in my mind. But Gautam Gambhir is somebody... once we enter the field, he trusts what the captain is doing on the field. The basic talk that happens are only off the field. In the ground or may be in the changing room, once we take the field, it's all about what I do on the field. That's the kind of trust we have in each other. That's how it should be. That's about it,” he added.

According to a recent India Today report, Gambhir allegedly complained about indiscipline within the Indian squad during the series against Australia. There were also reports indicating that Gambhir and Rohit’s relationship had grown sour, and that another senior player was pushing for the captaincy role.

During the squad announcement, there were also some shocking snubs as Agarkar and Co. decided to ignore in-form Karun Nair, and pacer Mohammed Siraj.