Watch: Rohit Sharma can’t keep calm after Green drops sitter to give Karthik a lifeline during RCB vs MI IPL 2023 tie

Leaving Rohit Sharma disappointed, superstar Cameron Green dropped an absolute dolly of a catch to give Dinesh Karthik a lifeline during the action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. Cashing in on Mumbai Indians' fielding disasterclass in match No.54 of the IPL 2023, Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) managed to post a gigantic total at the Wankheded Stadium. Rohit Sharma was in absolute disbelief after Cameron Green dropped a sitter to give Dinesh Karthik a lifeline(ANI-IPL)

Replacing an injured Jofra Archer in MI's star-studded lineup, England's Chris Jordan deceived Karthik with a slower ball in the 17th over. Karthik, who failed to time his lofted shot would have been dismissed for 14 if Green was safe as houses in Jordan's over. Rohit was in absolute disbelief after Green dropped the sitter of a catch. With Rohit unable to keep calm, the drop catch incident became a major talking point during RCB's innings on social media.

Batting a strike rate of 166.67, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Karthik played a crucial cameo to help RCB set a massive target against the record-time winners at the Wankehde. Karthik smashed 30 off 18 balls as Du Plessis' RCB posted 199-6 in 20 overs. Talking more about the match, former RCB skipper Kohli had a forgetful outing as the batting icon was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff in the first over.

Leading the batting attack of the visitors, RCB skipper Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell slammed half-centuries against the Mumbai Indians in the high-scoring encounter. Maxwell smoked four sixes and hit eight fours in his brilliant knock of 68 off 33 balls. RCB skipper Du Plessis extended his impressive run with a quick-fire 65 off 41 balls.

"Spending time out there and having fun with Faf, it was enjoyable. I think it was around a 200-wicket, but there were a few balls that kept low. We are happy with that score. You try and play the conditions as much as you can. I was really committed today and super positive in my mindset. I tried to play the field and tried to back my instincts," Maxwell said during the innings break.

