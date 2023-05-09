Home / Cricket / 'They should learn from...': Ex-RCB opener takes sly dig at Mumbai Indians, namedrops CSK star in fiery statement

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2023 08:27 PM IST

The former Bangalore opener opined that MI openers should take notes from the CSK batter.

Before hosting Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) had suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Clasico at Chepauk. Embracing a lean patch in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, Rohit demoted himself and batted at the No.3 position against CSK in the second Clasico of the IPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians batters Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2023 cricket match(PTI)
However, Rohit failed to make an impact as the MI skipper was handed a duck by Deepak Chahar. While Rohit batted at the No.3 position, power-hitter Cameron Green opened the innings with premier batter Ishan Kishan against MS Dhoni's CSK. Makeshift opener Green perished for 6 while Kishan only managed to score 7 off 9 balls against the four-time champions.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live about RCB's away match against MI in the IPL 2023, former Bangalore opener Aaron Finch opined that MI's ‘confused’ opening combination should take notes from CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. "MI's opening combination looks confused, they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls," said Finch, who earlier announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The former Australian skipper played 92 matches in the world's biggest T20 league. The ex-RCB star also plied his trade with the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the IPL. Talking about the blockbuster contest between RCB and MI, former India pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth backed Bangalore to upstage Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. "RCB still has many matches. This team will definitely win. You look at Delhi itself. After losing six matches, this team is now winning. RCB is already winning. I think RCB will regain its rhythm," Sreesanth added.

