Rohit Sharma can't hide his frustration, dressing room shocked after Virat Kohli dismissed on final ball of Day 3 vs NZ

India’s hopes of a fightback in the first Test against New Zealand took a major hit on the final ball of Day 3, as Virat Kohli fell on the last ball of the day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The star batter, who had been pivotal in pulling India back into the game after conceding a massive 356-run lead, was dismissed just as he seemed set for a crucial hundred. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma react at the former's dismissal on the final ball of Day 3(X)

Kohli’s wicket left the home crowd in stunned silence and the Indian dressing room visibly deflated.

Kohli, batting at No.3, initially struggled to find rhythm, but as the innings progressed, he settled into his usual commanding style. The experienced right-hander showcased his trademark positive stroke play, using his feet deftly and even playing calculated sweeps against the spinners.

With every run, he reignited India’s hopes of closing the gap on New Zealand’s dominant position. Supported by a passionate Bengaluru crowd, Kohli reached his 31st Test half-century, his first in 2024, and soon reached the much-awaited 9000-run mark in the longest format. However, just as Kohli looked poised for a big score, disaster struck.

On the final ball of the day, Kohli was undone by a subtle delivery from Glenn Phillips. The flatter ball outside off drew a defensive shot, but Kohli edged it faintly. Though initially given out, Kohli immediately reviewed the decision. However, the DRS confirmed a slight edge, leaving him visibly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion.

The dismissal not only silenced the raucous crowd but also visibly shook captain Rohit Sharma, who looked devastated as Kohli departed. The moment capped a difficult day for India, and losing Kohli just before stumps only compounded their troubles in a match that now hangs in the balance.

Watch:

Earlier, India defied odds to make an excellent start to their second innings; the side was bowled out for just 46 in the first innings and then conceded 402, but the batters remained unfazed. Rohit Sharma, in his typical attacking style, scored a half-century but faced an unlucky dismissal. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan (70*), then, stitched a commendable stand before the former's dismissal on the final ball put the Kiwis on front foot again.

It is uncertain whether Rishabh Pant, who has assumed the no.5 role since the start of the home season last month, will come out to bat on Day 4. Pant braved a hit on his right knee and didn't keep for the entirety of Day 3, but did practice his attacking shots during India's tea break later in the day.