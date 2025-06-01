Rohit Sharma's cold-blooded response to young kid's childlike query; cheeky message to IPL opponents: ‘Nahi ho sakta’

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is focused on helping his team win their sixth IPL trophy on the field, but off it, he remains a jovial character. The swashbuckling opener has already played a pivotal role in the Mumbai Indians' qualification for the playoffs, and he is in no mood to stop before lifting another trophy. Rohit Sharma shared a lighthearted moment with a young fan.(X Image)

A short clip went viral on social media ahead of the MI's qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings, where Rohit can be seen spending time with some young kids off the field.

The star batter shared a lighthearted moment with a young fan. When the child asked, "Sir aapko kaise out karne ka? (Sir how to get you out?)," Rohit humorously replied, "Nahi wo nahi ho sakta" ("No, that cannot happen"). It could be a cheeky message for his opponents in the tournament.

This playful exchange occurred as Rohit, dressed in his MI kit, interacted with young fans wearing team jerseys. The video of this interaction quickly gained attention on social media.

Rohit Sharma powered MI to Qualifier 2

Meanwhile, Rohit had a mixed season before the playoffs. He started the season underwhelming, and started picking up form in the second half. He turned up big in the eliminator against Gujarat Titans with a stellar performance with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 50 balls, contributing to MI's total of 228/5. His innings, featuring nine boundaries and four sixes, earned him the Player of the Match award and helped MI secure a 20-run victory to set up qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings.

He was thrilled to play a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ crucial win in the IPL Eliminator, though he admitted he would have liked to notch up more half-centuries than the four he has managed so far this season.

“I've got only four fifties (this IPL season). I think I would have liked to get more. I do understand the importance of playing the Eliminator and it was a complete team performance,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

He has also found a new opening partner in Jonny Bairstow for the playoffs after Ryan Rickelton left for South Africa for World Test Championship preparations. Rohit and Bairstow didn't waste any time to show strong signs of a solid opening pair with an 84-run stand versus the Titans.

“I've watched Bairstow over the years from the other side. We know what he can do upfront with the bat. He took his chances, and it came off. We always look for that kind of start,” said Rohit.