'How can you justify that?': Rohit Sharma confronts umpire as Tom Hartley confusion explained from 2nd Test vs England

Was Ravichandran Ashwin robbed of his 500th Test wicket? Spinner Ashwin was only one wicket away from his 500th in Test cricket after Ben Stokes' England collapsed to 194-6 at Lunch on Day 4 of the second Test against India on Monday. Veteran spinner Ashwin thought he bagged his landmark wicket when the match umpire raised his finger following a caught-behind appeal against Tom Hartley in the 62nd over of the England 2nd innings. India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley (AFP)

However, the celebrations at the Indian camp were cut short after England opted to go for a review. The review showed the ball struck Hartley's forearm and not the glove, which paved the way for the third umpire to overturn the decision. When it comes to the Decision Review System (DRS), umpires have to check all possible modes of dismissals. Thus, the dismissal was also checked for a potential LBW. Since the ball-tracking verdict was based on the umpire's call, Hartley survived the LBW review because the original decision for the same dismissal was already not out.

'How can you justify that?': Rohit confronts umpire over Hartley review

England's review courted controversy as Indian skipper Rohit was not pleased with the final verdict. Rohit also had a lengthy discussion with the on-field umpire about whether the LBW decision could be given out or not. Umpire Chris Gaffaney then briefed Rohit that the decision went upstairs for a catch, not LBW. With the ball touching Hartley's arm, the Englishman was given not out despite the umpire’s call being out for caught.

Bumrah and Ashwin guide India to 106-run win over England

Though Hartley survived the controversial review, the England batter failed to extend his stay at the crease as he was cleaned up by pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who guided Rohit’s Team India to an impressive win over the visitors. Talking more about Bumrah’s heroics, the senior fast bowler bagged six wickets in the 1st innings to help India bowl out England to 253 in the 1st innings. The Indian vice-captain shared six wickets with spinner Ashwin in England's second essay to seal a massive 106-run win for the hosts. With the comfortable win over England in the Visakhapatnam Test, India levelled the five-match series 1-1.