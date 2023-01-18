Rohit Sharma drops huge hint about KL Rahul's wedding while addressing his absence to Ravi Shastri in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Amid rumours of KL Rahul getting married to long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty, India captain Rohit Sharma might just have dropped a massive hint confirming the news. With Rahul missing the India vs New Zealand ODI series, Rohit addressed his absence from India's Playing XI, explaining to Ravi Shastri why the India batter is away. Rohit said that Rahul is missing due to personal reasons, all the more indicating that the 30-year-old is set to tie the knot with the actor.

Former India coach Shastri, who is back broadcasting for the New Zealand series, asked Rohit about his team combination since Rahul and Shreyas Iyer – out due to injury – are missing, to which the India captain replied: "This looks a good pitch, little dry. It's about making sure we bowl under the lights and try and defend scores like we did against Sri Lanka. Everyone is pushing each other in the squad. KL Rahul and Axar Patel are out due to personal reasons, while Iyer is injured. Hardik Pandya comes back, Ishan Kishan comes back and Shardul Thakur is back too."

Preparations of Rahul and Athiya's wedding, which is supposed take place on January 23, are in full swing. Rahul's Mumbai home has been decorated nicely with white lights being placed all around the building. Rahul and Athiya's wedding is expected to be a three-day affair at actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Rahul's absence gives the opportunity of a lifetime to Suryakumar Yadav, who unfortunately has been missing from India's Playing XI. In stunning form in T20Is, Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 112 against Sri Lanka in the third T20I but did not get a place in the team for the first two ODIs. It was only after India had wrapped up the series that SKY got a chance where he scored 4 in Thiruvananthapuram. Three solid knocks here and Surya can very well put Rahul under pressure.

As for Rahul, the India batter has been assigned a new position in the team – batting in the middle-order at No. 5 with Shreyas Iyer a spot above him. From opening the innings at the T20 World Cup, Rahul's responsibility to provide stability to India's middle order as the Men In Blue look to iron out plans for the ODI World Cup later this year at home. Rahul scored a half-century against Bangladesh and an unbeaten 64 in the second ODI against SL, guiding India home in a tricky chase.

