Rohit Sharma ends silence on India banning fans from net sessions, stays tightlipped on unruly crowd act in Adelaide

India captain Rohit Sharma explained why the team banned fans from attending their training sessions for the rest of their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. However, he remained tight-lipped about the ugly incident the Indian team incurred in Adelaide from the crowd. India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) signs autographs to the fans on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 8(AFP)

Speaking to the media after the 10-wicket loss in the pink ball Test, which allowed Australia to level the series to 1-1, Rohit said that practice sessions are meant to be private as many discussions take place on strategies. Hence the team decided to avoid any interference from the public.

"You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets. When you're training, when you're practising, there are a lot of conversations that happen, and those conversations are very private. We don't want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there's a lot of planning," Rohit said.

"There's a lot of talking that happens. And the crowds are very close to that practice facility. There are five days of Test cricket. They can come and watch us there," he added.

What had happened in Adelaide?

Indian team players were mobbed by fans during a training session in the build-up to the second Test in Australia, as fans made "rude" comments.

"It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India's session, 3000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There was another fans' day in Sydney (ahead of the fifth Test) which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed (here)," he added.

The report in the news agency further revealed that fans badgered the Indian captain and Rishabh Pant to hit sixes during the training session and ridiculed their fitness.

"Virat (Kohli) and Shubman Gill could have been mobbed because of so many people. Some were doing Facebook live with friends and talking loudly just as the batter took stance," he said.

"One supporter continuously urged a player to say 'hi' to him in Gujarati. Another particular cricketer was body-shamed.