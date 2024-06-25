 Rohit Sharma equals Babar Azam's feat of most wins as captain in T20Is | Crickit
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rohit Sharma equals Babar Azam's feat of most wins as captain in T20Is

ANI |
Jun 25, 2024 07:19 AM IST

Star India batter and skipper Rohit Sharma equalled Babar Azam's remarkable landmark of most wins as captain in T20Is. Rohit Sharma achieved the elusive feat after India's 24-run win over Australia in the Super Eights match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Gros Islet [St Lucia], : Star India batter and skipper Rohit Sharma equalled Babar Azam's remarkable landmark of most wins as captain in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma achieved the elusive feat after India's 24-run win over Australia in the Super Eights match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Currently, Rohit Sharma has led India to 48 wins after playing 60 matches in the T20I format. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam led the Men in Green in 85 matches and managed to clinch 48 wins.

Uganda skipper Brian Masaba stands in third place on the chart after he led his side to 45 wins in the 20-over format.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Rohit Sharma played a stupendous knock at a strike rate of 224.39. Rohit's captain's knock helped India to put 205/5 on the scoreboard in the first inning. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played a supporting role and gave a solid target.

Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis led the Aussie bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Travis Head played a dangerous knock but Jasprit Bumrah removed the Aussie opener in the 17th. Mitchell Marsh also tried his best to chase the 206-run target but fell short in front of the Indian bowling attack.

Arshdeep Singh led the Indian bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell and helped India to win the match by 24 runs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match after his stupendous knock in the first inning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

