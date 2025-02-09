Rohit Sharma frustrated, argues with umpire over a wide call as England get extra run in crunch situation

Skipper Rohit Sharma expressed frustration over the umpire's decision during the second ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The Indian captain had an emotional day on the field, as he was seen getting irritated with Axar Patel and KL Rahul. Later, he got miffed with Harshit Rana's wild throw and, in the business end of England's innings, complained to theumpire about his decision. Rohit Sharma argues with the umpire over the wide ball decision.(Disney + Hotstar)

It was the penultimate over of the England innings when Harshit Rana bowled the first delivery wide of the off-stump. The umpire gave it wide despite Liam Livingstone's shuffle towards off-side as wicketkeeper KL Rahul also complained to him about the shuffle. Rohit also came towards umpire Chris Brown and had a word with him. The Indian skipper wasn't looking pleased with his decision of wide.

Livingstone added the salt to the Indian team's wounds by smashing the next ball for a maximum. The English all-rounder provided the final flourish to his team and scored 41 runs to take them over 300. Adil Rashid also provided a finishing touch with an explosive five-ball 14, which included three consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja takes three as India restrict England to 304

Earlier, electing to bat first, Ben Duckett set the tone for England's formidable total as he charged and attacked the Indian pace attack and scored some quick runs. He smashed his third half-century in the last four ODI innings to extend his purple patch in the format. The left-handed batter went on to score 65 off 56 balls before getting dismissed. Dependable Joe Root was the highest run-getter for England, as he scored 69 off 72 balls.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja continued his stranglehold on English batters, taking three wickets for 35, as India restricted the visitors to 304 in the second ODI. It was the lowest total at Barabati Stadium since 2011 as 350-plus has been the average first innings score since then. Jadeja played a key role in stalling England's momentum during that match. Duckett and Root were both looking strong at the crease, with Duckett playing aggressively and Root looking composed. Jadeja's breakthroughs came at a crucial time, disrupting England's rhythm and preventing them from capitalizing on their strong position.