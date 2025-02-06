Rohit Sharma, Gambhir's 'pre-planned' masterstroke on Axar Patel's batting promotion ahead of KL Rahul revealed

India head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the wrath of the fans on social media after he promoted Axar Patel in the batting order, sending the all-rounder in at No. 5 ahead of KL Rahul in the ODI series opener against England in Nagpur on Thursday. However, captain Rohit Sharma and Axar revealed that it was a pre-planned move in India's four-wicket win at the VCA Stadium, which put the home team 1-0 ahead in the three-match contest. India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Feb. 6(PTI)

Rahul has predominantly batted at No. 5 for India in ODI cricket. He impressed the team management during the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. While he was expected to walk in at No. 5 after the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, India surprised England by sending left-handed Axar ahead of Rahul.

The move did not sit well with fans on social media, who lashed out at Gambhir, but Axar made the most of the opportunity in smashing a fifty, while also weaving a century stand for the fourth wicket alongside Shubman Gill to get India past the target of 249 runs with 11.2 overs to spare.

After the game, Axar revealed it was a pre-planned act keeping the left-right combination in mind. However, Rohit, speaking in the post-match presentation, added depth to the plan.

"We wanted a leftie in the middle. It is as simple as that. We know they will spin it back into the left-handers, so we wanted a leftie. Gill and Axar batted brilliantly out in the middle. Nothing specific," he said.

India take 1-0 lead against England

Debutant Harshit Rana and spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three wickets each, and vice-captain Shubman Gill smashed a 96-ball 87 as India beat England by four wickets in the first one-day international match of the series.

Rana took 3 for 53 in seven overs, while Jadeja finished with 3 for 26 in nine overs as England were bowled out for 248 runs in 47.4 overs after Jos Buttler opted to bat.

In reply, Gill anchored India's chase after Shreyas Iyer's 31-ball half-century. Iyer's 59 runs and his 94-run partnership off 64 balls with Gill under-pinned India's score. The vice-captain added 108 runs off 107 balls with Axar, whose 52 was his maiden ODI half-century.