Rohit Sharma given grand tribute as ICC takes a page out of Salman Khan's upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) paid the ultimate tribute to India captain Rohit Sharma as the apex body embraced the ongoing craze surrounding Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie, 'Sikandar,' directed by A R Murugadoss. ICC took to social media to post the tribute as India won the Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. India's captain Rohit Sharma poses for a picture with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, in Dubai(ICC- X)

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling finale at the Dubai International Stadium as they chased down 252 with an over to spare. Rohit carved out a Player of the Match-winning performance, scoring 76 off 83, laced with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Taking to Instagram, ICC shared an animated image of Rohit with 'Sikandar' written on it. They then captioned it in Hindi: “भारत का सिकंदर (India's Sikandar) #ChampionsTrophy." The post went viral on social media as fans drew parallels between Salman's character Sanjay Rajkot's heroism in the story and Rohit's captaincy during the tournament.

Rohit led India to a second consecutive ICC title win, guiding the team to a T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year in June. He also became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. The latter had notably led India to a 2007 T20 World Cup win, along with title victories in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

This was a third Champions Trophy haul for India, the most by any team in history. Sourav Ganguly was the first Indian skipper to lift the trophy in 2002, which the team jointly won with Sri Lanka after an abandoned final due to rain.

Rohit Sharma keeps options open for 2027 ODI World Cup

After the Champions Trophy, the 37-year-old brushed aside rumours about his potential retirement from ODI cricket. However, he didn't want to look too far ahead and commit to playing in the 2027 World Cup.

"Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn't be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don't want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won't play in the 2027 World Cup. There's no point in making such statements right now," Rohit told 'JioHotstar' after the final.

"Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time. I don't like thinking too far into the future, and I haven't done so in the past either. For now, I am enjoying my cricket and the time I spend with this team. I hope my teammates enjoy my presence as well. That's all that matters at this point."