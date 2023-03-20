'We will look into...': Rohit gives straightforward verdict on India's struggles against left-arm pacers after 2nd ODI

Making an honest admission about the below-par performance of the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the recently concluded encounter against Australia, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Team India batters 'kept falling to the strength' of veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc at Visakhapatnam. Pace ace Starc single-handedly demolished the formidable Indian batting lineup in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma was asked about India's struggle against the left-arm pacers after Australia crushed India in the 2nd ODI(PTI)

Pace ace Starc stood out with his bowling masterclass as Steve Smith's Australia crushed India by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at Visakhapatnam. Speaking to reporters after India's embarrassing trounce at the hands of Australia, Rohit was asked about India's struggle against the left-arm pacers. Do India batters have an issue against left-arm quicks? Whether it's a left-arm pacer or a right-arm speedster, Rohit feels a bowler of Starc's calibre will always take wickets.

“When you have a quality bowler in the opposition, he is bound to take wickets. He is trying his best to get your best players out. Whether it's a left-armer or a right-armer, they will get wickets. The right-armers have troubled us well, nobody talks about it. We don't look too much into the left-arm or the right-arm -- wickets are wickets. If you lose wickets, it is a concern. We will look into all sorts of things: how we are getting out, what we need to do, how we can come up with better plans, better methods against the seamers," Rohit told reporters in Visakhapatnam.

Indian skipper Rohit was dismissed by Starc in the same over where the speedster handed Suryakumar Yadav his second straight golden duck. The veteran Australian pacer also got the crucial wickets of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul as India only managed to score 117 runs in 26 overs. Half-centuries from openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Mars (66*) sealed Australia's 10-wicket win over India in the 2nd ODI. Pacer Starc was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics.

“When things don't happen, there are a lot of thoughts that can come (in). But we try and get the best players out there in the middle to go and face this challenge. It didn't work out today for us, maybe it won’t be the same in Chennai, who knows. You know, the last six ODIs, if I remember a lot of the top order (batsmen) got big runs. When we really need to look into it, we will definitely look into it,” Rohit added.

