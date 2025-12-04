Rohit Sharma goes the extra mile after BCCI mandate, to play SMAT knockouts post South Africa ODIs: Report

India batting star Rohit Sharma decided to go the extra mile amid BCCI's push for senior players to participate in domestic cricket as the former the India captain agreed to participate in the upcoming knockout round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai. The decision came despite Rohit having retired from T20I cricket last year in June. Rohit Sharma during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa in Raipur(PTI)

Mumbai won all their league-stage matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Lucknow and hence finished top of the Elite Group A table with 16 points. They are primed to make the knockout stage, which will be held in Indore, between December 12 and 18.

Rohit is currently in the midst of the ODI series at home against South Africa. According to a report in the Times of India, he will be featuring in the domestic T20 tournament, and hence will travel from Vizag, the venue for the ODI series decider, which will be held on December 6, to Indore for Mumbai's matches.

Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed Rohit's availability for the matches as a source told the national daily: "He has expressed his desire to play for Mumbai in the knockouts of SMAT."

Rohit lasted played in the tournament almost 15 years back in the 2011/12 season.

The decision reportedly came amid the selectors and the team management expressing concerns over Rohit and Virat Kohli's commitment for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having limited themselves to just one international format after retirements from Tests and T20Is, the decision makers have been left worried about their limited game time in the lead up to the ICC tournament and hence want the duo play domestic cricket.

Both have agreed to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin at the end of December, but Rohit opted for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.