Rohit Sharma has a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers' world record in first India vs England ODI

Rohit Sharma shares a different love affair with England. It's the kindht VVS Laxman shared with Australia or Mohammad Azharuddin had with Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's no surprise that his last two hundreds across formats came against England (at Chennai and at the Oval). He has a superb record against England, averaging well over 44 in all formats but limit the search to ODIs played in England, his numbers just get staggering. The India captain, who led with the new attacking approach in India's 2-1 series win over England in the T20I series, will step up to lead the side in a three-match ODI series starting Tuesday.

Rohit, who hasn't scored a century in close to a year now in any format, will have a chance to hit a big one in his favourite format. If the India captain does manage to get to three figures in any of the three ODIs then it will help him break the world record for most hundreds in an away country. Rohit is currently tied with AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar with 7 centuries. While Rohit has 7 tons in England, de Villiers has the same in India and Tendulkar and Anwar the same in UAE.

Most ODI hundreds in an away country

7: AB de Villiers in IND

7: Rohit Sharma in ENG*

7: Sachin Tendulkar in UAE

7: Saeed Anwar in UAE

Rohit is also third in the list of highest average in an away country with a minimum of thousand runs. The India opener averages 66.8 in England and is followed by de Villiers (70.3 in India) and Kane Williamson (69.6 in England).

Highest ODI Average in an Away country (min. 1000 runs)

70.3: AB de Villiers in IND

69.6: Kane Williamson in ENG

66.8: Rohit Sharma in ENG*

64.7: Shikhar Dhawan in ENG*

Rohit, who had scored five hundreds in the 2019 ODI World Cup - the most by any player in a single edition of the fifty-overs World Cup - will also be reunited with his long-time friend and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Together, Rohit and Dhawan have been one of the most formidable opening pairs in the world in ODIs. They are only six runs away from being only the second Indian opening pair after Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar to score 5000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli's form, however, is likely to be on the back of Rohit's mind even though the right-hander dismissed talks about team management worrying about Kohli's lack of runs.

"It's not difficult at all for us because we don't listen to outside noise. Also, I don't know who these experts are and why they're called experts. I don't get that," Rohit said when asked about his thoughts on how the team is looking at Kohli's form.

