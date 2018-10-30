Rohit Sharma has a question for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason for leaving Real Madrid, the fans of the club all over the world have been asking just one question, Why Florention Perez?

The prolific striker, in a recent interview, said that he no longer felt indispensable at the club and named club president Florentino Perez as one of the reasons for his decision to leave the Madrid club after a hugely successful career.

“I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning,” Ronaldo said in an interview with France Football magazine.

“For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after.

“The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.”

Now, one of Indian cricket’s biggest superstars has joined the growing chorus against the Real Madrid top boss. Rohit Sharma, who recently hit his 21st ODI century, posted on Twitter, “:What did you do Mr Perez @realmadrid.”

What did you do Mr Perez 🙄 @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/wuQPMuiUnE — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 30, 2018

While Rohit, just like many other fans of the club and the player, are still trying to come to terms with Ronaldo’s departure from the Los Blancos line-up, there is another self-confessed Cristiano Ronaldo fan in the Indian cricket team.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has at several forums mentioned the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of his favourite athletes and a recent Twitter exchange just proved the same.

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words.Glad to be part of the @Herbalife team with so many amazing athletes like you http://t.co/QPh0Jk6jNf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2014

@Cristiano Thanks for the tweet . You are an absolute legend. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 13, 2014

While Ronaldo and Kohli managed to exchange tweets, will Florentino Perez respond to Rohit Sharma’s query?

