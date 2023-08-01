Rohit Sharma has animated chat with Sanju Samson after another waste of opportunity vs West Indies

It's tough to keep Sanju Samson away from the limelight. He is one of those cricketers for whom you will feel bad the moment his name doesn't feature in an India playing XI and when it does, Samson is also capable of testing the patience of his fans by not being able to capitalise on it, more often than not. Examples of both came within a span of a couple of days. Samson was not picked for the first ODI against the West Indies as India went ahead with Ishan Kishan as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. Needless to say, social media was flooded with sympathy for Samson and anger towards the Indian team management. Rohit Sharma (R) chats with Sanju Samson (R)

The emotions changed quickly when Samson was not only picked for the second ODI but also given the opportunity to bat at No.3 in place of Virat Kohli, who was rested. But as fate would have it, Samson was out for 9. To be fair to the Rajasthan Royals captain, he didn't look in a hurry like his previous ODI knocks. He was ready to bide his time and play respect the conditions but he was outfoxed by Yannic Cariah.

The leg-spinner got one to turn from a good length and Samson, who was looking to hit it square of the wicket, got an outside edge to the first slip.

That both the fans and the Indian team management want Samson to succeed at the international level is evident. After another opportunity went begging, India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having an animated chat with Samson during the practice session. After Samson finished his fairly long session in the nets, Rohit was seen spending a considerable amount of time with Samson.

India continue with Sanju Samson as Rohit, Kohli rest again

Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid continued to back Samson by picking him for the series-deciding third ODI. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli sat out for the second time in a row in order to provide more game time to the reserve batters.

Speaking on Samson's international career so far, former West Indies opener Daren Ganga said the Kerala right-hander needs to be given a consistent run at this level. "I wouldn't like to judge him by just one innings. We have all seen what he can do with the bat. It's about giving him that assurance and that long and consistent run in the XI before he comes good," he said ahead of the start of the decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The West Indies, meanwhile have a chance to win a series against India for the first time since 2006. India have once again decided not to pick their best-XI by resting Rohit and Kohli but what it also means is that it is another golden opportunity for the likes of Samson, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya will step up to lead India in Rohit's absence just like in the previous match.

West Indies XI - Shai Hope (capt/wkt), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India XI - Hardik Pandya (capt), Ishan Kishan (wkt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON