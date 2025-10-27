Rohit Sharma honoured inside dressing room before leaving for India, Gautam Gambhir's reaction speaks louder than words

Neither chief selector Ajit Agarkar nor head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted to commit that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be part of India’s plans for the ODI World Cup two years from now, especially as the senior batters have focused on only one format and have been out of competitive action since June. However, Kohli and Rohit demonstrated in Sydney on Saturday that they were never far from the game. Rohit scored a century, while Kohli notched up a fifty in their record 168-run stand as India registered a consolation nine-wicket win in the third ODI against Australia at the SCG. Rohit Sharma was named the Impact Player of the Series

Rohit, in particular, was the standout player in the series. After being dismissed for just eight runs in the series opener in Perth, he bounced back to score a valiant 73 in Adelaide, albeit in a losing cause. But in Sydney, he turned back the clock with his unbeaten 121 off 125, laced with 13 boundaries and three sixes, as India chased down 237 with more than 11 overs to spare.

The performance left Gambhir full of praise in the dressing room, and his reaction spoke volumes when Rohit was honoured with the 'Impact Player of the Series' award. As Rohit collected the trophy, the entire dressing room was chanting ‘RoKo!’—a name coined by fans for the Rohit-Kohli duo.

"With the bat, I thought that the partnership between Shubman and Rohit was very important, and that between Rohit and Virat was again outstanding. And a special mention to Rohit for another hundred. Outstanding, and most important, is that you finished it off, and Virat as well. Another important thing from the team's point of view is how clinical we can be in chases, and we were very good,' said Gambhir.

Rohit and Kohli left the Indian camp on Sunday as they headed back home, while the remaining players stayed back for the five-match T20I series, which will get underway on Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Gambhir also praised Harshit Rana, who picked up his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. After quiet spells in the first two matches, Rana fired, showcasing pace, control, and wicket-taking skills, claiming 4/39 in 8.4 overs in the Sydney game as Australia were bowled out for 236.

“I thought the bowlers were outstanding. The kind of start Australia had, 63 for no loss after 10 overs, and from there to restricting them to 237 was an outstanding effort. Special mention to Harshit, that was an outstanding spell. What I want to say is stay humble, stay grounded and keep working hard. It's just the start and not the end,” he said.