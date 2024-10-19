Rohit Sharma ignores Pant as internet claims 'IND captain forgot his way to ground' in viral clip from 1st NZ Test

Rohit Sharma may not have made an impact in the opening innings of the first Test match against New Zealand, where India were all out for a historic low of 46, but the captain bounced back in the second innings on Friday to score a half-century, which helped the hosts reduce the lead by 125 runs at the close of Day 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma's clip from 1st New Zealand Test went viral

Despite Rohit's aggressive knock, which ended on a rather unfortunate note with a dismissal that even left him in disbelief, a separate incident from the match became the talking point on social media.

In a hilarious clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rohit was seen making his way to the Chinnaswamy ground from behind the sight screen, as the internet claimed that he probably lost his way at the venue. The video also showed teammate Rishabh Pant calling the captain from behind, but he ignored, probably amid the cheers from the crowd.

Rishabh Pant set for Day 4 return

Pant was not part of the action on Day 3 as BCCI's Medical Team chose to take precautions and urged the wicketkeeper to rest after he had injured his knee while fielding on Day 2. It was the same knee which underwent surgery following his car crash in December 2022.

Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel on both days as New Zealand smashed 402 runs in the opening innings to take a 356-run lead, their biggest against India, who, on the contrary, conceded their biggest at home in 15 years. India never won a Test match on home soil after conceding a 200-plus run lead, with three of the four instances ending in defeat.

Pant, who was seen practising his batting at the Tea break on Day 3, is, however, expected to return to action on Day 4, with the wicketkeeper-batter set to join Sarfaraz Khan in the middle as India will resume their second innings on 231 for three. The latter will be aiming to score his maiden hundred after smashing an inspiring 78-ball 70*, while stitching a 136-run stand alongside Virat Kohli (70).