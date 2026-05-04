...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rohit Sharma injures groundstaff, rushes with first-aid despite being told ‘keep batting’

Rohit Sharma's IPL 2026 future is uncertain, but his respect for peers remains evident, as he assisted injured groundstaff despite his own injury.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 11:24 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

Whether Rohit Sharma will take any further part in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain, but one thing is beyond doubt: the respect he has for his peers and everyone involved in the game. Be it players, coaches, former cricketers or support staff, Rohit is always willing to help, and that was evident when a groundsman was accidentally struck by one of his shots.

Rohit Sharma won hearts(PTI)

With Mumbai Indians all but out of the season, the team skipped Sunday’s optional training session. However, Rohit still turned up. The former MI captain, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury after playing four matches, is yet to fully recover but is working his way back to match fitness. He has come close to returning on more than one occasion, but uncertainty still surrounds his availability. Whether he features against Lucknow Super Giants remains to be seen, but regardless of that, Rohit’s class was evident when he rushed to provide first aid to the groundstaff member.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma turns 39; is this Hitman’s last birthday as an India cricketer?

“It was mixed feelings... though my knee was in pain, but at the same time, it feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir,” added Biswas.

MI are currently placed ninth in the IPL 2026 points table, with just two wins from nine matches, followed by bottom-placed LSG. Irrespective of Monday’s result, one of the two teams is set to be knocked out of Playoff contention. Hardik Pandya has already conceded defeat, admitting that “this hasn’t been our season”, and there is little to separate MI’s position from that of LSG.

 
rohit sharma ipl mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma injures groundstaff, rushes with first-aid despite being told ‘keep batting’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.