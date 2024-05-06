'Rohit Sharma just fell off the radar': India captain's 'worrying' IPL form, glaring weakness exposed ahead of T20 WC

Rohit Sharma has failed to find consistency in the ongoing season of IPL 2024 as former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that his form is a worrying sign for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Rohit failed to get going in recent IPL matches and has registered a digit score twice in the last five matches. The Indian skipper has scored just one fifty-plus score this season, which was an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings but that too came in the losing cause. Rohit Sharma's form is a big concern for India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024.(ANI)

Rohit will be leading the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup in June this year in the USA and West Indies. The swashbuckling opener has scored 326 runs in 11 matches in this season's IPL as his team Mumbai Indians are struggling at the bottom of the points table.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra asserted that Rohit has fallen off the radar after a strong start to the season, where he scored a century in the first half against CSK.

"I am first focusing on Rohit Sharma because in the last four games - Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow and the last game here vs KKR - I think his highest score is probably 11. This does not go well. He had a good start to the tournament, 300-325 runs were scored, struck a century as well at this ground but after that, he has just fallen off the radar. You don't want that," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further pointed out Rohit's struggles against left-arm pacers and suggested that he will face the same challenge in the next match against SRH, who have a couple of quality options in T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat.

"He has got out many times against left-arm seamers and here also you will get one in T Natarajan and possibly Jaydev Unadkat as well. So I am a little worried from an Indian point of view, not the Mumbai Indians' point of view as much. I want the Indian team's T20 captain to score runs," the former India opener added.

With only three wins in 11 matches, MI's challenge is all but over and there is only "pride and name" left to play for by their own admission. Rohit’s all-out aggressive approach has not yielded many big scores whereas the world number 1 T20 batter Suryakumar would be eyeing consistency after a fine half-century against KKR a few nights ago.