How Mumbai Indians can still qualify for IPL 2024 Playoffs: All scenarios explained

It has been a bumpy ride for Mumbai Indians thus far in IPL 2024, but they are still alive in the playoffs race. The five-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 11 matches. It has turned out to be a disappointing season for MI so far, as they have failed to put up a collective show on the field. Mumbai Indians have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs.(PTI)

Hardik Pandya, who made a return to the franchise and took over the captaincy charge, also failed to inspire the team, as his own form with the bat and ball has been quite underwhelming.

The flamboyant all-rounder has scored 198 runs and claimed 6 wickets, as the criticism from the fans is making things a bit more difficult for him. Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit Sharma also lacked consistency as he has failed with the bat in the last few matches. The swashbuckling opener scored 326 runs in 11 matches, and he scored just one fifty-plus score, which was a century that came in a losing cause against the Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, in recent matches, Suryakumar Yadav has shown some good signs as he has scored 232 runs in 8 matches, including three half-centuries.

Here's how Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs

It is going to be an extremely difficult task for MI to get to playoffs from here, but they still have a slight chance. They have three matches left in the league stage - against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants and to make it to playoffs; they have to first make sure winning all three matches. However, the job won't end there as then they have to rely on other teams' results to move ahead in the tournament.

It would be crucial for them that current leaders Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals finished the league stage in the top 2 positions. Meanwhile, the result of Sunrisers vs Super Giants is also going to be crucial for MI as the loser of the tie has to lose all the remaining matches and finish with 12 points.

CSK also had to lose their three remaining matches to keep MI's playoff hopes alive by finishing the league at 12 points.

Meanwhile, it will be crucial for MI that the remaining teams who are currently placed at the bottom four don't get over 12 points.

However, even after all that, Hardik and Co. have to rely on the NRR with multiple teams staying on the 12 points to move ahead in the tournament.

Jasprit Burmah - The Standout Performer

The premier India pacer has been the saving grace for the five-time champions in the bowling department. Bumrah is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in 11 matches. He has been doing the job for his side day in and out in both powerplay and death overs. His economy rate of 6.25 stands out in a tournament where 200-plus scores have become a new normal. If MI somehow managed to qualify for the playoffs, then Bumrah's chances of clinching his maiden Purple Cap will increase. Otherwise, things might change in the tight race as the Indian pacer had to wait for one more season to get his hands on the coveted cap.