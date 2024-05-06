'Rohit Sharma integral part but...': Mumbai Indians fired mega-auction warning as 5-time champs on brink of IPL exit

If Rohit Sharma opts to part ways with Mumbai Indians one day, there will be no shortage of Indian Premier League teams who will go for him at the auction. Not long ago, former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu weighed in on the Mumbai Indians captaincy saga and claimed that Rohit could ‘go wherever he wanted to go’ after Hardik Pandya succeeded him as the leader of the MI franchise. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

Averaging 32.60 in 11 games, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. While Hardik has witnessed a tough homecoming as captain, Rohit has regained form after handing the captaincy reins to the Team India all-rounder. Veteran Indian opener Rohit has smashed 326 runs in 11 games for the five-time IPL winners this season.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir straightaway sends out tactical message to Shreyas Iyer, erupts on Nicholas Pooran's dismissal vs KKR

'You are playing for the pride of the team'

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of MI's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta explained why it is crucial for Rohit to deliver the goods this season."You are playing for the pride of the team, you are playing as a professional cricketer and you are playing for your pride as well. You don't want to play a game and not want to perform. Everytime you cross the line, you want to do your best," Dasgupta said.

Mumbai Indians are tipped to become the first side to bow out of the playoff race in the IPL 2024. With three wins and eight defeats in 11 games, Hardik's MI side has hit rock bottom in the 10-team tournament. MI are two points behind ninth-placed Gujarat Titans. Mumbai slipped to the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table after Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed Gujarat Titans on Saturday. After the IPL 2024, Rohit will lead Team India at the T20 World Cup.

'Next year is the big auction'

“Let's not forget that next year is the big auction. This is the last few opportunities that all the professional cricketers have. Even if the team is not going to qualify, at least to put up a good show and tell everyone, ‘You know what, I am there’. He is such an integral part of the team since he is the captain, but he sets the tone as well at the top of the order. That's what he has been doing for the last year and a half," the former India cricketer added.