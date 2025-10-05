‘Rohit Sharma ko ek saal nehi de paye?': Kaif erupts; pummels Ajit Agarkar for going 'overboard' with Gill ODI call

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif strongly criticised the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decision to end Rohit Sharma's tenure as an ODI captain. The announcement was made official by Agarkar on Saturday in a presser for the impending white-ball tour of Australia, as Shubman Gill was named as the new skipper. The 25-year-old is already the India Test captain and the vice-captain in the T20I format. Shubman Gill was named India's new ODI captain

Taking to social media, Kaif questioned why the selectors could not extend Rohit's tenure until the 2027 ODI World Cup. He, in fact, reminded the BCCI of the 37-year-old's winning percentage as a captain in ICC white-ball games. Rohit has lost just one game as a captain in three ICC events as a skipper, his only defeat coming in the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“Rohit Sharma gave 16 years to Indian cricket, aur usko ek saal nehi de paye (and we could not give him even one full year as captain)? Out of 16 ICC events, India won 15 matches and lost only one: the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia,” Kaif said.

“He also helped India win the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Under his leadership, India lifted trophies, including the 2024 World Cup,” Kaid added.

The veteran cricketer also reminded that Rohit was the Player of the Match in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand earlier this year, where India won by four wickets. It was India's second successive ICC title under Rohit, the other being the T20 World Cup, won in June 2024.

Kaif said that in Indian cricket, players often tend to delay their retirement if things go their way. But Rohit never followed that; he reckoned.

“Rohit demonstrated the magnanimity of his character by retiring at the right time and stepping away from the spotlight to let new players take the lead. He guided, taught and supported young players under pressure. But, despite his success, he was not allowed to captain for the 2027 World Cup,” he said. “Many may feel it was unfair that after giving India multiple ICC trophies. Rohit Sharma was replaced too soon."

Kaif even questioned BCCI's rush in handing over the captaincy duty to Gill, as he felt the selectors could have pushed the decision till 2027.

“Shubman Gill takes over as captain. He’s young and promising. But, what was the need to rush it? What was the need to go overboard in giving Gill everything? His time will come. But, it was still Rohit Sharma’s time,” Kaif concluded.

Gill is reportedly set to take over the T20I responsibility from Suryakumar Yadav next year after the end of the World Cup in March.