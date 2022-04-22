Rohit Sharma leaves behind Harbhajan, Piyush Chawla to register huge unwanted IPL record with 2-ball duck in MI-CSK game

It was yet another night to forget for Rohit Sharma, whose Mumbai Indians became the first team to lose seven straight matches in the IPL. Desperately needing a win to keep their chances alive of staying in IPL 2022, the five-time champions lost to CSK by 3 wickets, with the captain once again failing to make a mark. In fact, Rohit was dismissed for duck, out second ball of the match to left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary.

Second ball of the innings, Rohit chipped the ball to Mitchell Santner at long-on and with that the MI captain registered a massive unwanted record in the IPL. His dismissal against CSK on Thursday night made Rohit the player with now the maximum number of ducks in the history of IPL. This was the 14th instance of Rohit not being able to open his account, the most by any batter, surpassing former India spinners Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla’s 13 instances each.

Rohit has had a forgettable outing with the bat this season, having scored a total of 114 runs from seven innings at a meager average of 16/29. At this rate, the MI captain might be heading towards his worst season ever. Rohit’s scores so far have read 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0.

MI slumped to their seventh loss in this IPL with Dhoni showing his finishing prowess with a 13-ball 28 not out to guide Chennai Super Kings to a three-wicket win in a last-ball finish.

"It was a great fight from us. We were right in the game. After batting not so well, our bowlers kept us in the game all through. But in the end, we all know how calming MS Dhoni can be and he took them home," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.