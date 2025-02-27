Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma not moving freely in nets, takes no throwdowns after hamstring trouble in India's win vs Pakistan: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 27, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Rohit Sharma played through a troublesome hamstring in India's six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. 

Rohit Sharma may have said that his hamstring was okay after India's win against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy but reports suggest that it may not quite be the case. While there have been no reports of the Indian captain facing troubles coming from within the camp, Rohit's movements during the team's recent nets sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai indicates otherwise.

Rohit did not face any throwdowns throughout the session(Getty Images)
Rohit did not face any throwdowns throughout the session(Getty Images)

According to a report on the Times of India, Rohit didn't participate in any strenuous physical activity right from the beginning. He did not face any throwdowns throughout the session, which was India's first after a two-day break following their dominant six-wicket win against Pakistan. India are set to face New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday.

The report further states that Rohit started jogging gently with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai keeping close watch. While he was there throughout the nets session and had numerous discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff, Rohit didn't face any deliveries.

Vigorous session for Virat Kohli

On the other hand, Rohit's longtime teammate and fellow batting stalwart Virat Kohli faced all kinds of bowling in the nets. According to PTI, not only did he face likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the training session but also spent more than half an hour plying the net bowlers ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami, like Rohit, seemed to be in some trouble at the start of the match against Pakistan. However, he was seen bowling at full tilt, swinging the ball both ways and rapping Kohli twice on his pads, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh too looked determined to give their best during the session. Bowling coach Morne Morkel returned to the setup, having gone home to attend to a personal emergency. Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the team's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. The former South Africa pacer was seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir as the players did their warm-up drills

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Afghanistan vs England Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Afghanistan vs England Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On