Rohit Sharma not moving freely in nets, takes no throwdowns after hamstring trouble in India's win vs Pakistan: Report

Rohit Sharma may have said that his hamstring was okay after India's win against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy but reports suggest that it may not quite be the case. While there have been no reports of the Indian captain facing troubles coming from within the camp, Rohit's movements during the team's recent nets sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai indicates otherwise. Rohit did not face any throwdowns throughout the session(Getty Images)

According to a report on the Times of India, Rohit didn't participate in any strenuous physical activity right from the beginning. He did not face any throwdowns throughout the session, which was India's first after a two-day break following their dominant six-wicket win against Pakistan. India are set to face New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday.

The report further states that Rohit started jogging gently with strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai keeping close watch. While he was there throughout the nets session and had numerous discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff, Rohit didn't face any deliveries.

Vigorous session for Virat Kohli

On the other hand, Rohit's longtime teammate and fellow batting stalwart Virat Kohli faced all kinds of bowling in the nets. According to PTI, not only did he face likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the training session but also spent more than half an hour plying the net bowlers ahead of the clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami, like Rohit, seemed to be in some trouble at the start of the match against Pakistan. However, he was seen bowling at full tilt, swinging the ball both ways and rapping Kohli twice on his pads, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh too looked determined to give their best during the session. Bowling coach Morne Morkel returned to the setup, having gone home to attend to a personal emergency. Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the team's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. The former South Africa pacer was seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir as the players did their warm-up drills