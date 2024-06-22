Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid hint at Sanju Samson appearance in T20WC Super 8 tie vs Bangladesh amid Shivam Dube concerns

Team India is all set to book their place in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal when they take on Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. India are currently on an unbeaten run, having won three of their completed group matches before taking down Afghanistan in stunning fashion in their first Super Eight match in Barbados on Thursday. India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of the Super 8 match against Bangladesh(Surjeet Yadav)

With only a day's gap between the two matches, where the squad spent much time travelling, the team management kept an optional training session on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. While most of the regulars were expected to miss the session, captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Virat Kohli, both of whom have been struggling to find their rhythm in this T20 World Cup, were present, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson and reserve bowler Khaleel Ahmed. Among the coaching staff, Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour also tagged along.

According to RevSportz, India had almost a two-hour practice session during which Samson, who has yet to make an appearance in the Indian playing XI in the World Cup, batted with Rohit in the same net. Dravid and Rohit both made keen observations on Samson's net session and had a word with him, which likely hinted that India might give him an opportunity in the match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Who will Sanju Samson replace?

Shivam Dube seems the likely option to make way for the Rajasthan Royals captain after a poor run of form in the World Cup tournament so far. In four games so far, he has only scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 83, which includes his best show of an unbeaten 31 against the USA on a tricky New York track. The more concerning stat has been that Dube, who was solely picked in the squad for his six-hitting ability, has managed just two maximums in 53 balls so far.

Given the concerns around Dube's form, India might pick Samson, but that would simultaneously deny India one less left-handed batter in the line-up, which has been one of their strengths. It would also mean India will go with one all-rounder less, although Dube has only bowled for one match so far in the tournament.

The Bangladesh match also offers the perfect opportunity for India to make the Dube-Samson swap, given that the team will next an unbeaten Australia in their final Super Eight game and the side would not want to head into the all-important clash with a doubt over their playing XI.