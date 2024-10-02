Rohit Sharma reacts to his one-handed diving catch as India captain compared to 'Swiss watch' in dressing room speech

Rohit Sharma produced a phenomenal fielding effort on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh earlier this week, diving full stretch to pick an excellent one-handed catch in the first session. The catch ended the innings of Litton Das, as Bangladesh collapsed early in the day to set up an exciting Indian innings. The hosts put out a brave effort in Kanpur, producing an aggressive display of batting following two successive wash outs on Day 2 and 3. Rohit Sharma reacted to his one-handed catch in the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh(BCCI/X)

India eventually registered a seven-wicket win, and while there were other major contributors to the win, Rohit's catch stood out as one of the moments of the match. The Indian captain reflected on his brilliant fielding display following the side's win, stating that luck played a role in completing the catch.

“The timing had to be good because otherwise, if you don't time the jump well, it is very easy to miss on. I would say I was lucky enough to hold on to it. I put the jump at the right time and put my hand to the right place at the right time,” Rohit said.

Litton's was the fifth wicket to fall in Bangladesh's first innings, which marked the beginning of the side's collapse. Bangladesh scored 233 in the first innings; in reply, India declared their innings for 285/9 in merely 34.4 overs. The visitors then faced another disappointing batting collapse, scoring only 146.

India chased down the target with seven wickets remaining.

Like a ‘Swiss watch’

India's fielding coach, T Dilip, reserved special words of appreciation for Rohit Sharma after India's dominant victory in Kanpur. During the presentation for fielding award in the Indian dressing room, Dilip compared Rohit's catching to a Swiss watch.

“When it comes to catching, I think he’s as reliable as Swiss watch. Rohit Sharma,” Dilip said, as Rohit had a wide smile.

Rohit will be next seen in action when India return to the Test format later this month in the three-match series against New Zealand at home. The side's Test season also includes a five-Test blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, which begins in November.