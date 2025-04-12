Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant reminded of Greg Chappell's wisdom to revive horror patch: 'Check your career stats...'

Rishabh Pant has been feeling the heat after a poor start to IPL 2025 with the bat, as the hefty INR 27 crore tag is making things worse for him. The wicketkeeper batter has scored just 19 runs in four innings, while the only thing which is working in his favour is the fine form of the top order, which is scoring the bulk of runs for LSG. However, the pressure is mounting on him as tag of the most expensive player in IPL history puts him under the scanner in every match. The 59.38 strike rate clearly depicts the struggles of the left-handed batter as he has found difficulty to get going, and the desperation forced him to throw his wicket away in every match he played. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are going through lean patches in IPL 2025.(AP and Reuters Images)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment over Pant not going to bat in their last match against KKR. Abdul Samad and David Miller were sent over Pant in the batting line-up as LSG posted a mammoth 238/3 in 20 overs.

"I was slightly surprised when he didn't go out to bat in the last match. Go to bat, at least, because how would runs be scored if you don't go? However, he didn't go to bat at all. He will have to score runs now," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra, who played 10 Tests for India, recalled a chat with former coach Greg Chappell when he was going through a bad patch and said that similar things apply to Pant and Rohit Sharma, who is also struggling with form. The former MI skipper has scored just 38 runs in four matches as his team is also struggling in the league.

"What will the road ahead be from here? Greg Chappell sahab told a very good thing to me once. It applies to both him (Pant) and Rohit Sharma. If you are going through a bad patch, check your career stats, and you would find you would have scored a fifty in every fifth or sixth inning. So whenever you are getting out, you are getting closer to succeeding and not failing," he said.

‘Four or five innings have gone bad now’: Chopra on Pant's form

Pant has been advised to play cautiously and stick to his basics to get back to form. He will be in action against Gujarat Titans on Sunday afternoon.

"Four or five innings have gone bad now. It means that if you stick to your basics, keep concentrating, and accept you are in bad form, as you play slightly cautiously then, a good knock will come. I really hope he gets back to scoring runs in this game because the team, I think, is punching above its weight because the top three are playing very well, but the bowling is slightly weak," Chopra observed.