Rohit Sharma's 3-year-old tweet goes viral amid injury concerns and ODI series loss to Bangladesh

India may have lost the second ODI against Bangladesh and the series but captain Rohit Sharma's gallant effort to win the match for his side by braving a dislocated thumb garnered a lot of praise and rightly so. Yes, India would be mighty disappointed for not being able to win either first two matches in the series so far but their captain's effort was nothing short of incredible. Rohit hurt his left thumb while attempting to take a catch in the second over of the match. He immediately went off the field grimacing in pain and was later taken to hospital.

The India captain, quite naturally, didn't play any part in India's fielding and could not come out to open the batting. It was considered that Rohit won't bat after visuals of his heavily-strapped left thumb were shown during India's innings but Rohit shocked everyone by walking to bat after the falling of India's seventh wicket.

He hit as many as five sixes, smashing Chris Gayle's record for being the fastest to 500 international sixes, on his way to an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls but fell agonisingly short of winning India the match. Rohit hit a six when 12 runs were needed off 2 balls but Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman came back with a good yorker to seal the match for the hosts.

After Rohit's courageous act with the bat, his three-year-old tweet made after the 2019 ODI World Cup went viral. "I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country," Rohit had written in that tweet along with a photo of him walking out to bat in the India ODI unif.

I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country. pic.twitter.com/S4RFkC0pSk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 31, 2019

Fans started commenting on Rohit's tweet and hailing the opener for putting his body on the line for the country.

Here are some of the comments made on Rohit's 3-year-old tweet

This tweet made my birthday special! — Jenil Moradiya 🇮🇳 (@JenilMoradiya05) December 7, 2022

Dekh liya bhai 🔥 — KR Amit 🇦🇷 (@iamitamu) December 7, 2022

Jai hind 🇮🇳🌷 — ऋतिक 🇮🇳 (@Bewakuffiyaan) December 8, 2022

The Indian captain has gone flown back to Mumbai to take medical assistance on his thumb, which appeared to be in pretty bad shape. He won't play the third and final ODI on Saturday. Vice-captain KL Rahul will step in to lead the side as they aim to salvage pride after losing the first two matches of the series.

There is a considerable amount of doubt about Rohit's participation in the two-match Test series that starts from December 14. If he is unable to recover then Rahul will once again lead India while India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is already in Bangladesh, will be added to the Test squad as a backup.

