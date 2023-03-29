'Been hearing for last...': Rohit's brilliant response to reporter's query about Dhoni is a delight for CSK fans

Will MS Dhoni call time on his illustrious T20 career after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a brilliant response when the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper was asked about Dhoni's retirement during the recently concluded pre-season press conference on Wednesday. One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni is in speculation about bowing out from competitive cricket after IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma opened up about MS Dhoni's retirement rumours during the recently concluded IPL pre-season press conference(PTI-Getty Images)

Dhoni was reinstated as the leader of the Yellow Brigade after veteran Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the CSK captaincy during the league stage of IPL 2022. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK have won four titles in the cash-rich league. While Dhoni's CSK are scheduled to meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in their campaign opener, record-time winners Mumbai Indians will launch their title bid against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league on Sunday.

Addressing the media at a MI pre-season press conference, Rohit was asked to share his views about Dhoni's retirement rumours. "I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," Rohit told the reporter during the press conference.

Rohit also admitted that pace ace Jasprut Bumrah will be a big miss for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Recovering from a back injury, Bumrah is ruled out of the entire IPL season. Bumrah had also missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to a back injury last year. In the absence of speed merchant Bumrah, England speedster Jofra Archer is set to lead the pace attack of Rohit's Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2023.

"He (Bumrah) is a big miss. But it's an opportunity for the youngsters in the team.I don’t want to put too much pressure on the youngsters. Leading up to the first game, guys know what their role is, the last thing we want to do is put pressure on them. For guys who haven’t played the IPL before, there are quite a few guys, and if they get an opportunity, I would love to keep it simple for them," Rohit added.

