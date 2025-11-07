Rohit Sharma’s ‘electrifying’ prank shocks Dhawal Kulkarni, leaves everyone in splits: ‘This isn’t just a…’

Former India captain Rohit Sharma displayed his fun-loving side off the field once again, pulling a light-hearted prank on his friends and Mumbai teammate Dhawal Kulkarni. Having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, Rohit now focuses solely on ODIs at the international level, a decision that offers him extended breaks between series — a much-needed balance as he manages workload and fitness in the twilight phase of his illustrious career. Rohit Sharma pulls off a shocking prank on Dhawal Kulkarni at the gym(Instagram Image)

Rohit recently shared a video on Instagram that quickly went viral across social media. In the clip, a man approached him for an interview and handed him a pen to sign something. Sensing something odd, Rohit inspected it closely and soon realised it wasn’t an ordinary pen at all.

“This isn’t just a pen. There’s something wrong with it — I’ll show you soon," Rohit said.

The Indian maestro then played a prank on one of his friends and handed him that shock pen. His friend got a mild shock, while Rohit laughed it out and revealed, “It shocks you!”

The 39-year-old carried his mischief to the gym, where he decided to pull a hilarious prank on his Mumbai teammate Kulkarni. Handing him a pen, Rohit asked for an autograph, but as soon as Kulkarni clicked it, he received an electric shock. Rohit burst into laughter while Kulkarni, curious, tried again—only to get zapped once more, leaving everyone around in splits.

Rohit Sharma becomes number 1 ODI batter

Riding high after India’s emphatic ODI series win over Australia, Rohit scripted history by rising to the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his illustrious career. The 38-year-old climbed two spots following his majestic unbeaten 121* in the Sydney decider, where he guided India to a commanding nine-wicket victory. With this milestone, Rohit surpassed Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and teammate Shubman Gill to seize the top spot, capping off years of consistency that have kept him among the world’s elite ODI batters for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, has been rested from the India A one-day series against South Africa A. Both senior players are set to make their international return in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas, beginning on November 30.