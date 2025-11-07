‘Aaj sher ghaas khaa rha thaa…’: Suryakumar Yadav teases Abhishek Sharma with a playful dig after rare slow knock

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav teased swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma for his rare slow knock against Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval, Queensland. Abhishek, India’s dependable opener, faced some resistance on Thursday as he struggled to find his usual rhythm. Though he managed a steady 28 runs, his strike rate of 133.33 fell short of his typically explosive standards, marking a rare subdued outing for the in-form batter. Suryakumar Yadav teased Abhishek Sharma after the fourth T20I.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

He looked to get off the blocks quickly, but could not convert his start. However, he set the platform for India to launch for a big total, adding 56 runs in 6.4 overs with Shubman Gill.

The young batter smashed his first six of the innings after the powerplay, and in the same over, he got dismissed by Adam Zampa in the attempt to hit another one.

India managed to clinch a crucial win courtesy of a clinical show from the bowlers, especially their spinners. Defending a 168-run target, Axar Patel was the standout bowler with two scalps, while Washington Sundar spun a web in the end to dismantle the lower order with a three-fer.

After the match, Suryakumar was getting back to the team bus with Abhishek and other players by his side. A video has gone viral on social media where he can be seen saying, "kabhi dekha hai sher ko ghaas khaate hue? (Have you ever seen a lion eating grass?)," referring to his 133.33 strike rate in Queensland.

"Aaj sher ghaas khaa rha thaa dheere dheere karke, (Today, the lion was eating grass — slowly, bit by bit)," he added.

“Me and Gauti bhai were on the same page”: Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, after India’s commanding win, skipper Suryakumar praised his teammates for their smart approach and adaptability. He lauded Abhishek and Shubman for setting the tone early and credited both batters and bowlers for executing the team’s plans perfectly, calling it a complete all-round performance.

"Credit to all the batters, especially Abhishek and Shubman. The way they started in the powerplay was smart, they realized early it wasn’t a typical wicket for 200+. Everyone chipped in, and it was a complete team effort with the bat. The messages were clear from outside as well, me and Gauti bhai were on the same page. The bowlers adapted quickly, especially with a bit of dew coming in," Surya said after the match.