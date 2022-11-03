'There was a choice between Shami and...': Rohit Sharma's huge statement for India star after win over Bangladesh at WC

After losing to South Africa and suffering their first defeat in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India returned to winning ways in the Super 12 stage of the showpiece event on Wednesday. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli followed by Arshdeep Singh's final-over heroics guided Team India to a thrilling win over Bangladesh in a rain-marred contest at the Adelaide Oval.

Batting icon Kohli smashed multiple records in his match-winning knock while opener Rahul regained some form by scoring a gritty half-century. While Rahul and Kohli laid the foundation for a match-winning total, pacer Arshdeep delivered the goods with the ball against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking to veteran sports presenter Harsha Bhogle after the match, Indian skipper Rohit explained how youngster Arshdeep has lived up to expectations in the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup.

"With 10 wickets in hand it could've gone either way but after the break we did well. When he came into the scene (on Arshdeep), we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. The last 9 months he has been doing it. There was a choice between Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously," Rohit said after India's five-run win over Bangladesh.

Pacer Arshdeep bagged the crucial wickets of Shakib (13) and Afif Hossain (3) in the rain-curtailed encounter between India and Bangladesh at the Oval. The Indian speed merchant conceded 38 runs and picked up two wickets in his 4 overs.

Arshdeep has taken 9 wickets in 4 matches at the T20 World Cup. Rohit-led Team India will meet Zimbabwe in their final fixture of the Super 12 stage on Sunday.

