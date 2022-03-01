Rohit Sharma's 'I love coin tosses' tweet goes viral, confused fans react 'can't make heads or tails of this'

Team India Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a decent success rate when it comes to winning matches and the toss. Under his leadership, the men in Blue secured a resounding series win against West Indies and the outcome was similar in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0.

During the Lanka series, Rohit won the toss in all the three encounters. On Tuesday, the captain made a cryptic post about the same, which left his fans confused.

“I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly!” he tweeted.

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also seemed confused with Rohit's tweet and asked if everything is fine.

Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this 🤔 https://t.co/uef4rkLE7x — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2022

Fans too had a similar reaction. Here are few responses:

Meanwhile virat kohli during toss...🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/EYM8SMtbod — Sajal Singhal (@sajal593) March 1, 2022

Khena kya chahate ho?😳 pic.twitter.com/OGOIkZ2Ahj — N I K H I L (@ImNIKDYA) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit scripted a massive record in the T20I series against Sri Lanka as he became the most successful T20I captain at home. Under Rohit's captaincy India has won 17 times out of 18 matches. His predecessor Virat Kohli had registered 13 T20I wins at home, while Dhoni had secured 11 wins.

Meanwhile, India will now lock horns with Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, starting from March 4 in Mohali.

Kohli, who was rested for the T20Is, will make a return to the side. Meanwhile, Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been dropped from the red-ball squad and it will be interesting to see, who fills in for the experienced duo.

