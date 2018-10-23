Rohit Sharma’s importance in Team India’s top order revealed in numbers

Chris Gayle (9,426 runs in 263 matches) in this millennium and Hashim Amla (6,843 runs in 145 matches) this decade may be topping the charts as best ODI openers, but India’s Rohit Sharma has been the best in the business since the last World Cup and leading to next year’s 50-over showpiece tournament.

The Indian opener notched up a nonchalant yet strokeful century on Sunday night — 20th overall — scoring 152 off 117 balls against West Indies in the first ODI at Guwahati. He also registered a record sixth score in excess of 150, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s and David Warner’s record of five such scores.

Rohit’s seamless shifting of gears while batting with Virat Kohli — who too was in record books on Sunday after scoring 140 — again underlined the sheer domination of the Indian top three, with Shikhar Dhawan completing the extremely successful troika.

For a batsman who likes to settle down before launching his attack, Rohit was provided an ideal platform by Kohli in a tricky chase of 323, which India completed with 7.5 overs to spare. Rohit happily played second fiddle to Kohli in their record 246-run stand while anchoring the innings, exploding only towards the end to accumulate 15 fours and eight sixes.

Not long ago, a record 210-run stand with Dhawan had punctured Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which was another instance that highlighted how Rohit has been at the centre of India’s domination in ODIs.

Topping the charts

Rohit and Dhawan are indeed turning into India’s best opening pair since Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. Rohit has also enjoyed similar success, in fact with a little twist, with India skipper Kohli.

Together, Rohit and Kohli have added 3,931 runs in 64 innings with 15 century and nine half-century stands, averaging 65.51. While their partnership aggregate is a mere five runs less than that of the Rohit-Dhawan total of 3,936 runs, Rohit and Kohli have accumulated the runs in far fewer outings.

They have batted together in 86 innings to score 3,936 runs, averaging 46.30 with 13 century and 12 half-century stands.

Rohit’s ability to bat for long is also proven by the fact that the pair of Kohli and Dhawan has so far had only 43 innings together, in which they have aggregated 2,521 runs at an average of 63.02 with eight century and 12 half-century stands.

As pairs, Rohit-Dhawan and Rohit-Kohli are at the fifth and sixth spots respectively for putting up most runs in partnership in ODIs, but the pair of Kohli and Dhawan is 11th in the same list.

Best since last World Cup

If wrist-spinners are touted to be trend-setters in the next World Cup in England, teams like India, England, South Africa, Australia and even Pakistan are expected to show up with run-machines at the top.

Amla has been the best opener this decade, but if the record between the two World Cups — 2015 and the 2019 is considered — it is Rohit who stands head and shoulders above the rest.

With 2,997 runs in 54 matches since April 1, 2015, Rohit not only has most runs, he also has the highest average of 65.15, most centuries (13), and joint fourth-highest in terms of half-centuries (11). He has also remained unbeaten eight times, the most in the list.

Rohit is also the only batsman since the last World Cup to hit more than 100 sixes — 106 and counting — which showcases his batting might. Indeed, Rohit is leading India’s charge into the next World Cup as much as Kohli is.

