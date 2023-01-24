Rohit Sharma's Team India becomes No. 1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand

Fresh from a dominating win over Kane Williamson-less New Zealand in the series decider at Raipur, Rohit Sharma-led Team India thrashed the visitors in the third and final One Day International (ODI) to complete a memorable clean sweep on Tuesday. Rohit-led Team India hammered a crestfallen New Zealand side in the 3rd ODI by 90 runs to complete the series whitewash of the Black Caps at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Indian opener Shubman Gill extended his phenomenal run as the in-form batter slammed a sublime century to equal Babar Azam's world record in the three-match series. Gill's partner-in-crime and India captain Rohit smashed his first century in 509 days at Indore. Ending his three-year wait for a century in ODIs, Rohit equalled Ricky Ponting's century record as India posted a gigantic total of 385-9 in 50 overs. In reply, New Zealand folded for 295 in 41.2 overs to extend its winless run on Indian soil on Tuesday.

With the memorable series triumph over New Zealand, Rohit-led Team India has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings. Earlier, New Zealand slipped to the No.2 spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after Team India thrashed the Black Caps by 8 wickets in the second encounter of the three-match series at Raipur. India have upstaged England by taking the No.1 spot in the ODI Team Rankings. Two-time champions India have accumulated 5,010 points from 44 matches. World Champions England are second with 3,400 points in 30 ODI matches.

Former world champions Australia are third with 3,572 points (112 rating points) while New Zealand are now placed fourth in the latest ICC Team Rankings. While India are at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings with 114 rating points, England are ranked second with 113 rating points. If England end up defeating South Africa 3-0 in its upcoming ODI series, the Three Lions will replace Team India as the new table toppers in the Men’s ODI rankings.

