Rohit Sharma sarcastically trolls Kuldeep Yadav after India narrowly escape DRS blunder against England: Watch video

Remember how Rohit Sharma is not convinced of Kuldeep Yadav's DRS calls? Yes, the Indian captain's trust issues with Kuldeep's reviews were once again captured on the field as India narrowly escaped losing an early DRS against England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma were at it again(Screengrab)

The incident took place as early as the third over of England's second innings when India were in two minds whether to go for a review against Zak Crawley. The bowler in question was Jasprit Bumrah, whose whisker beat the outside edge of the England batter, but since India remotely felt there was more to it, discussions between Rohit, keeper KS Bharat and Kuldeep ensued.

Kuldeep tried to convince Rohit into taking the review but fortunately for India, Bharat and the India captain did not seem convince. And rightly so, as the replay showed a big gap between bat and ball. Rohit was seen hand-pointing at Kuldeep, and later even sarcastically clapped at his teammate when the big screen flashed the reality of that delivery. What was most surprising about this entire episode was that Kuldeep was positioned at square leg, so there is no way he would have spotted it as clearly as a Bharat or Bumrah.

Not the first time

Kuldeep and Rohit have an interesting history especially when it comes to deciding on DRS. Last year, the India captain pulled up Kuldeep, not once but twice over a wrong call. In March during India's 3rd ODI against Australia, Kuldeep was at the receiving end of a manic Rohit outburst when Kuldeep erred with DRS twice. He didn't take it when he should have and wasted a review when he shouldn't have.

Later, during the World Cup, Kuldeep and Rohit was at it again, this time the India spinner arguing with the captain during the game against England. Before Kuldeep had dismissed Moeen Ali in the 24th over, in the 22nd, one of his deliveries rapped Liam Livingstone on the pads. Despite the India captain's insistence, Kuldeep opted not to review it. When the three reds illuminated on the giant screen, Rohit approached Kuldeep and delivered a stern reprimand, leaving the wrist-spinner with no choice but to attentively absorb his captain's criticism.