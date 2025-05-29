'Rohit Sharma saved my career. His team member scolded me, I almost felt like crying': IPL presenter thanks Indian great

Despite nearly years at the top of elite sport that demands a certain fire and a competitive nature, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known to be an aloof and relaxed figure, especially when it comes to off-the-field situations. Rohit Sharma interacts with the crowd after MI's last game at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2025.(AP)

This side of Rohit’s personality came to the fore again as a story was shared of Rohit’s friendly demeanor, but cricket social media content creator Tanay Tiwari, who has previously worked very closely with Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Tiwari narrated an incident where Rohit might have been justified in having an angry response, but showed his compassion by cutting Tiwari some slack in an awkward situation.

“When I was an intern with Mumbai Indians, I accidentally spilled hot coffee on him. I was interviewing him and it was a really small table, with a camera, and in a rush I spilled the coffee,” explained Tiwari.

“There was someone there from his team with him, and she really scolded me a lot, a lot. And I was 21 in 2017. I was about to cry, I was thinking my career was over even before it began.”

However, Rohit Sharma came to Tiwari’s rescue in that. “He was like, ‘Jaane de yaar, baccha hai (let it go, he’s a kid.) You ask your question, it’s only coffee that has spilled, don’t worry.’ He saved my career then.”

‘You don’t know how much happiness you've given…'

Tanay Tiwari has since grown into a major presence in cricket presenting, with nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and a role on JioHotstar’s coverage of the IPL and the Indian national team — and to think it nearly went so wrong. Nevertheless, it is a moment he maintains great gratitude for, bringing it up with Rohit whenever the opportunity arises.

“Quite a few times [I’ve told him]. I met him and couldn’t say anything except thank you. I told him Rohitbhai, you probably don’t know how much happiness you’ve given, to how many different people. He was like ‘Arrey yaar, aaja yaar (Come here),’” explained Tiwari, miming a hug.

Rohit will be back in action as he tries to win a record-extending seventh IPL title, with Mumbai Indians participating in the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are set to play Gujarat Titans in the eliminator at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.