Rohit Sharma says he's ‘getting used to sitting at home’ but quickly reminds ‘I’m still playing’ after huge ICC honour

Only two players in history have featured in all nine editions of the T20 World Cup, and Rohit Sharma is the only Indian among them. However, that streak will end next February when India hosts the 2026 T20 World Cup, as the former captain retired from the format last June. The realisation that he will be “sitting at home and watching the next World Cup on TV” is a new reality for him. Even more than a year after stepping away from T20Is and drawing curtains on his Test career in May, Rohit admitted he is still adjusting to life after retirement. Rohit Sharma has been named Men’s T20 World Cup tournament ambassador

Rohit, who captained the reigning champions India to glory in the T20 World Cup 2024, was named the tournament ambassador for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

"It is a great honour to be here. Thank you to Jay Shah. I was just telling someone that while playing, nobody has been announced as the ICC ambassador. So it is a great privilege for me. Hopefully, we can create that magic again with a different bunch of players this time around," he said at the unveiling ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule in Mumbai.

Rohit then opened up about his three ICC trophy hauls, two of which he won as captain, and how the team was desperate to end the long drought of no world titles between 2014 and 2023.

"It is a huge task to win an ICC trophy. I have seen that personally; I have completed 18 years of playing international cricket and have been fortunate enough to win two recently and one at the beginning of my career. Then, in the middle, there was a huge drought, during which he could not win an ICC trophy. And I know how desperate the team was, and hence it felt good to finally win those two trophies," he said.

While Suryakumar Yadav has been tasked with leading India at the T20 World Cup, where the team will look to become the first to defend the title, Rohit admitted he has yet to fully accept the reality of trading the dressing room for the living room. However, he added that he’s slowly learning to enjoy this new phase.

"Now to sit on the other side and watch the T20 World Cup, having played all the World Cups before, will feel different. I am still getting used to sitting at home and watching it on TV. It's different, but I'm enjoying it," he added.

However, the two-time ICC title-winning captain reminded the viewers and those seated that he remains an active player and would return to action later this week in Ranchi for the three-match ODI series at home against South Africa. “Look, I will be meeting these guys soon. I am still playing," he concluded.