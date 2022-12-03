Watch: Rohit Sharma says ‘kya karte ho tumlog’ to paparazzi at airport, video takes internet by storm

Apart from his effortless front-foot pull shots (and a few other variants from his broad bat) that worry even the best of fast bowlers in world cricket, India captain Rohit Sharma is also known for his nonchalant remarks while interacting with the fans and the press. He made one such comment when leaving for Dhaka from the Mumbai airport for the ODI and Test series against Bangladesh. A few camerapersons had gathered in front of the departure gate of the Mumbai airport to catch a glimpse of the Indian captain. When they clicked Rohit, the India captain stunned them with a hilarious remark.

"Kya karte ho tumlog itna photo leke yaar? (What do you guys do with so many photos?)" Rohit asked the paparazzi while making his way inside the airport. The India skipper turned around when one of the photographers said it was their "duty" as they are "from the media" and said, "Accha duty hai kya? (It's your duty, is it?)" with a smile before agreeing to pose for more photos. The video of the incident was shared by Viral Bhayani.

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma interacs with paparzzi at the Mumbai airport

Rohit, along with the rest of Indian cricketers left for Dhaka on December 1 to play the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting Sunday. India's big guns Rohit, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return to action for the first time since India's exit from the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The experienced trio were not a part of the ODI and T20I squads in New Zealand.

This Bangladesh series will give a fair idea about how India want to approach next year's ODI World Cup at home. Although they will be without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja - both out with injuries - and also Mohammed Shami, who could not travel with the ODI squad after suffering a hand injury during training, this team is somewhat close to what one calls a full-strength Indian ODI unit.

All the Indian cricketers including Rohit and Kohli went through their first training session on Friday and looked to be in fine touch. The Indian team management has a big headache in selecting their batting order. They have two openers choose between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. The former is likely to open the innings with captain Rohit to keep the left and right combination going. As far as Rahul is concerned, he is set to bat in the middle-order, which means India will once again be short of a sixth bowling option. Unless, of course, they decide to give the gloves and play an extra all-rounder in place of Rishabh Pant, which seems unlikely considering Rahul's unwillingness to keep wickets for 50 overs.

