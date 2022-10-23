Rohit Sharma shatters MS Dhoni magnificent T20 World Cup record to level Shahid Afridi in India vs Pakistan MCG clash

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 03:40 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has shattered MS Dhoni's elite record during India's blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC World T20 2022.

India's Rohit Sharma gestures as he talks to umpire Rod Tucker after the ball hit a TV camera cable (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Making a memorable captaincy debut at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shattered MS Dhoni's elite record during India's blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in Australia. After playing out two thrilling clashes in the Asia Cup 2022, traditional rivals India and Pakistan resumed their epic rivalry at the grandest stages of them all - the ICC World Cup. The 2007 T20 World Cup finalists squared off against each other in their tournament opener on Sunday.

Leading the former world champions in their Super 12 (Match No.16) opener of the T20 World Cup 2022, Indian skipper Rohit entered his name in the record books when the veteran opener walked out for the traditional coin toss at the famous MCG. The white-ball maverick has surpassed Dhoni by becoming the most-capped Indian player at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma's unique team announcement during India vs Pakistan toss evokes chuckle from Shastri, Babar follows

Rohit, who was a part of Dhoni's World Cup-winning side in 2007, recorded his 34th appearance in the ICC event on Sunday. While Rohit has played 34 matches in the T20 World Cup since his debut, former India captain Dhoni featured in 33 matches at the showpiece event. Interestingly, Rohit, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Dwayne Bravo have all played 34 matches at the T20 World Cup.

India's all-format captain Rohit will also become the most-capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup during the ongoing edition of the showpiece event. Speaking at the coin toss, Indian skipper Rohit came up with an unusual announcement when the star batter announced the playing XI of the Men In Blue for the mouth-watering clash against Pakistan.

“Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” Rohit told Ravi Shastri after India won the toss and opted to bowl at the MCG.

