Watch: Rohit Sharma's unique team announcement during India vs Pakistan toss evokes chuckle from Shastri, Babar follows

The stage is set for the blockbuster 2022 T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 12 months after that heartbreaking loss in Dubai, Team India look to take on Pakistan for the third time this year, in their tournament opener. For ardent fans, they waited for the team announcement at the toss to find out India's combination for the big game against Pakistan. But Rohit Sharma made a rather unusual announcement while revealing India's playing XI for the match against Pakistan which evoked a chuckle from Ravi Shastri. Pakistan captain Babar Azam followed the same. (India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022)

Will India play Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? Who will be the pacers for the match against Pakistan? How many spinners will be there in the playing XI? What will be the batting line-up? - There were questions aplenty for fans. But Rohit revealed his combination in a unique way.

When asked by Shastri at toss on what would be his XI for the MCG clash, he paused and then said, “We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.” Shastri couldn't help but laugh at the Indian captain's response.

Interestingly, Babar followed the same. When asked about his combination, he replied saying, “We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.”

India won the toss for the Pakistan game and opted to bowl first.

“Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd),” Rohit said.

“Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared,” Babar added.

Here's the playing XI for the two teams…

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

