Rohit Sharma slammed for 'bowlers didn't turn up' post-match comments despite below-par batting show

India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign came to a rather sensational end on Thursday with England thrashing them by 10 wickets in the semi-final. India had set a target of 169 for England to chase and openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made a mockery of it, knocking it down with four overs to spare. England have thus booked a place in the final where they will face Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday and it is back to the drawing board for the Indians.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that while the batting in the early stages was not good enough, they did well to recover towards the end it was the bowling that disappointed. "It's pretty disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we didn't turn up today," said Rohit.

However, a number of fans seem to think otherwise, especially considering Rohit and his opening partner KL Rahul's poor form with the bat.

India were on the backfoot for much of their innings after Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rahul fell for a run-a-ball five in the second over while Rohit fell in the ninth for 27 off 28 balls. It was Hardik Pandya's late push that helped India reach a score of 168/6, which was deemed as a competitive total at the Adelaide Oval.

However, Hales and Buttler laid waste to the Indian bowling attack. Buttler started the assault but it was Hales who really did the damage either side of the end of the powerplay. The England captain picked pace up again towards the end of the innings and hit the winning runs with a six off the last ball of the 16th over.

