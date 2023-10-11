Rohit Sharma smashes India's fastest World Cup century in IND vs AFG tie, Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record shattered

India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his 31st ODI century and put India on course for a mammoth win against Afghanistan in their World Cup 2023 tie at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Rohit completed his hundred off 63 balls, fetching him the record for the fastest century ever by an Indian in the history of World Cup. Before Rohit, the milestone belonged to Kapil Dev – off 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983 – but tonight, the India captain bettered bested the former all-rounder by nine balls as India dominated Afghanistan in their chase of 273. Rohit Sharma's legacy grows with Delhi epic against Afghanistan.(PTI)

Rohit's marauding century also saw him surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most hundreds - seven - in World Cup history. Tendulkar played five World Cups from 1992 to 2011 and smashed six centuries – his last being 111 against South Africa in Bengaluru during his 41st innings. In comparison, this is only the 19th innings in World Cups for Rohit and he cements himself at the top of the list.

It has been a record-filled evening for Rohit. Earlier during his innings, Rohit knocked down two more impressive milestones. First, he completed 1000 runs in World Cup, becoming only the fourth Indian to the landmark after Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly and then struck three sixes to become the leading six-hitter in international cricket, surpassing 'Universe Boss's Chris Gayle.

Rohit's first six came in the fifth over as chipped down the wicket to Fazalhaq Farooqi and smoked him over long on. Two overs later, he pulled a slower one from the left-arm quick to match Gayle's 553 sixes. The very next over, out came another Rohit pull, propelling him to the top of the six list. It was only the start as Rohit would go on to pummel another one to go with 14 boundaries. 14… Yes, let that sink in.

Records galore for Rohit

Rohit was in the mood from the get go. From the moment he struck his first boundary in the third over, carnage was unleashed. Farooqi bore the most of Rohit's assault getting pasted for five fours and two sixes. Naveen-ul-Haq was thrown the ball to and he too was welcomed with a four and six off consecutive balls. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who dismissed Rohit cheaply at the last World Cup in Southampton wasn't spared either, nor was Azmatullah Omarzai. Rashid Khan took a while to enter the attack, but once he did, Rohit went berserk, clubbing the leg-spinner for two fours and a six in the 23rd over.

The brisk pace at which Rohit was going, it looked as if Kohli's record for the quickest century by an Indian off 52 balls in ODIs was in danger. Rohit was 71 off 44 balls, and Virat's record seemed history for most part of it. But a shot played in haste, a skier off Mujeeb which landed between two converging fielders and draw a bit of criticism from Sunil Gavaskar on commentary, Rohit slowed down a little. Yet, in the end, Rohit’s 63 ball-ton is the fifth fastest by an India and the seventh-quickest in World Cups. This also made Rohit the third-highest century-maker in ODIs – behind Tendulkar and Kohli – surpassing Ricky Ponting and also the second most by an opener (29), overtaking Sanath Jayasuriya to be placed just behind Sachin.

