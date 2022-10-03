Rohit Sharma smashes multiple captaincy records as India secure historic series win over South Africa in 2nd T20I

Skipper Rohit Sharma guided Team India to another series triumph on Sunday as the Virat Kohli-starrer side upstaged Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rohit-led Team India defeated the Proteas by 16 runs in the high-scoring encounter to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India have secured its first-ever T20I bilateral series win over South Africa at home. Rohit is the first Indian skipper lead India to a T20I series win over the Proteas at home. Rohit-led Team India will hope to inflict another defeat on the Proteas to complete a historic 3-0 series whitewash in Indore.

The Proteas had defeated India in the 2015 T20I opera while two bilateral series between the two teams were drawn in 2019 and 2022. India lost the 2015 series under the leadership of former skipper MS Dhoni while ex-India skipper Kohli guided the Asian giants to a 1-1 draw in the 2019 series. India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant guided the hosts to a 2-2 draw when both teams last met in a T20I series earlier this year.

Indian skipper Rohit has also recorded the most consecutive bilateral series wins as captain of the Asian giants. Rohit has guided India to 10 series wins as captain. With Rohit at the helm, India have defeated the likes of New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England and Australia.

On Friday, Rohit also recorded his 400th appearance in the shortest format of the game. The veteran opener is the first Indian player to feature in 400 T20 games. Talking more about a successful 2022 season as captain, Rohit has amassed 540 runs in 22 games at an average of 27.00 in the shortest format for India. The 35-year-old is the first Indian captain to score 500 T20I runs in a calendar year.

