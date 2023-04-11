Watch: Rohit Sharma speechless, in complete shock after Suryakumar Yadav messes up not one but 2 catches in DC vs MI tie

For Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav, it was a night to forget as the premier batter dropped a couple of match-altering catches against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Suryakumar, who is the top-ranked Indian batter in T20I cricket, is yet to make his presence felt in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Leaving Rohit Sharma speechless, Suryakumar Yadav messed up not one but two catches in DC's match against MI in the IPL 2023(IPL/Jio Cinema)

On Tuesday, the MI star was at the receiving end while fielding for the five-time champions at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stationed at the long-off region, Suryakumar mistimed his run to complete the dismissal of an on-song Axar Patel. Suryakumar not only failed to track back, but the MI star also ended up giving away a boundary in the 15th over of DC's innings. After dropping the crucial catch, Suryakumar was again in action when Axar opted to take the aerial route during the 17th over bowled by Jason Behrendorff.

Giving Axar a second lifeline, Suryakumar dropped an absolute sitter at long-on. Shaking his head after the incident, MI captain Rohit was quick to cut a frustrated figure as Suryakumar's butter fingers rewarded Delhi Capital with a valuable boundary.

Before the start of the IPL 2023, Suryakumar was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the One-Day International series against Australia last month. The veteran Indian batter has registered forgetful scores of 15 and one in his first two matches for Mumbai Indians in the world's richest T20 league.

Talking about the IPL 2023 match, DC vice-captain Axar ended up smashing a half-century to help Delhi post a challenging total against Mumbai at home. DC skipper David Warner scored a gritty half-century (51 off 47 balls) while Axar played an entertaining knock of 54 off 25 balls in match No.16 of the IPL 2023 between Mumbai and Delhi. Riding on Warner and Axar's half-centuries, Rishabh Pant-less DC posted a respectable total. Pacer Behrendorff and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla shared six wickets as DC folded for 172 in 19.4 overs.

