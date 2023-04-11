Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma speechless, in complete shock after Suryakumar Yadav messes up not one but 2 catches in DC vs MI tie

Watch: Rohit Sharma speechless, in complete shock after Suryakumar Yadav messes up not one but 2 catches in DC vs MI tie

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 11, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Leaving Rohit Sharma speechless, Suryakumar Yadav messed up not one but two catches in DC's match against MI in the IPL 2023.

For Mumbai Indians superstar Suryakumar Yadav, it was a night to forget as the premier batter dropped a couple of match-altering catches against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Suryakumar, who is the top-ranked Indian batter in T20I cricket, is yet to make his presence felt in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Leaving Rohit Sharma speechless, Suryakumar Yadav messed up not one but two catches in DC's match against MI in the IPL 2023(IPL/Jio Cinema)

On Tuesday, the MI star was at the receiving end while fielding for the five-time champions at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stationed at the long-off region, Suryakumar mistimed his run to complete the dismissal of an on-song Axar Patel. Suryakumar not only failed to track back, but the MI star also ended up giving away a boundary in the 15th over of DC's innings. After dropping the crucial catch, Suryakumar was again in action when Axar opted to take the aerial route during the 17th over bowled by Jason Behrendorff.

ALSO READ: 'Wasted a free-hit': David Warner brutally roasted after DC skipper bats right-handed vs MI in IPL 2023 - Watch

Giving Axar a second lifeline, Suryakumar dropped an absolute sitter at long-on. Shaking his head after the incident, MI captain Rohit was quick to cut a frustrated figure as Suryakumar's butter fingers rewarded Delhi Capital with a valuable boundary.

Before the start of the IPL 2023, Suryakumar was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the One-Day International series against Australia last month. The veteran Indian batter has registered forgetful scores of 15 and one in his first two matches for Mumbai Indians in the world's richest T20 league.

Talking about the IPL 2023 match, DC vice-captain Axar ended up smashing a half-century to help Delhi post a challenging total against Mumbai at home. DC skipper David Warner scored a gritty half-century (51 off 47 balls) while Axar played an entertaining knock of 54 off 25 balls in match No.16 of the IPL 2023 between Mumbai and Delhi. Riding on Warner and Axar's half-centuries, Rishabh Pant-less DC posted a respectable total. Pacer Behrendorff and veteran spinner Piyush Chawla shared six wickets as DC folded for 172 in 19.4 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
suryakumar yadav mumbai indians rohit sharma ipl top players ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP